Major housebuilder buys site for new 420-home development in Buckingham

The Osier Way site, alongside the A421 at Buckingham Industrial Estate, was promoted for residential development allocation in the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan.

The plot was sold to the housebuilding firm Vistry subject to outline planning consent for up to 420 dwellings – which has now been obtained.

The two owners of the 57.5-acre site were represented by Milton Keynes-based chartered surveyors and property consultants Kirkby Diamond and land promoter Wates Developments.

Andrew Wright, head of land, planning and development at Kirkby Diamond, said: “I am very pleased to announce that we have completed the sale of a strategic residential development site in Buckingham, just off the A421, on behalf of two landowners.

"We negotiated the collaboration agreement between the landowners and the early promotion of the site in the local plan.

“We also represented the landowners in the selection of leading sustainable land promoter and developer Wates Developments, who obtained planning consent for 420 dwellings in July this year. The sale to national housebuilder Vistry was completed for an undisclosed sum.”

He added that the landowners have other land interests in the area that will continue to be promoted for development.

The outline planning application for the Osier Way housing development, submitted to Bucks Council in December 2021, outlined up to 420 new homes including a minimum of 35 per cent affordable housing, with two new accesses off Osier Way and one off Gawcott Road.

The plans also included open space and play areas, new pedestrian and cycleways, and “suitable levels” of parking. An existing pigsty was to be demolished.

It was understood there would be a “varied mix of dwelling types and sizes reflecting the current need in the local area”, with buildings “no higher than three storeys”.

As part of a legal agreement, monies were to be paid towards community transport, schools, roads, and leisure.

Buckingham Town Council, Gawcott with Lenborough Parish Council, and The Buckingham Society all objected to the plans.