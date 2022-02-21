Luxury five-bed village home in Aylesbury Vale on offer for just shy of £1 million

This stunning five-bedroom detached village home is listed for sale on Zoopla for just shy of £1 million.

On the market for £995,000, Box Cottage, in Main Street, Mursley, dates back to the Georgian period with Victorian and modern extensions, giving it six reception rooms and two bathrooms.

The property is beautifully presented throughout and sits on a fabulous quarter-acre plot with a southwesterly-facing garden backing on to open countryside.

The house was formerly two cottages - Box Cottage and Shanklin Cottage - home of the baker and shoemaker.

The Georgian and Victorian character is prominent, while the recent extension has provided, open-plan living with vaulted ceilings and bi-fold doors on to the garden.

The six reception rooms could be used for many purposes but currently include a good-sized study, a Victorian-style morning room/snug with a log burner, a small hobby room, a beautiful, square sitting room with three sofas set around the central fireplace. This room opens on to the sun room and the impressive open-plan kitchen/breakfast /dining room and family room.

The dining room area easily sits 12 people, and the freestanding kitchen is hand made and provides a wide range of wooden units painted in Little Greene's 'Basalt'. There are integrated appliances in the central island, which also provides breakfast bar seating for six. The rest of the room provides space for sofas if required.

The music room, accessed from the kitchen, could equally be a games room or a guest bedroom, as it has a very nice shower room connected to it, plus separate access.

To the rear of the property, with door into the garden, is a very useful boot room with a sink and worktop.

Accessed from the kitchen is an oversized utility store providing a large walk-in pantry area, space and plumbing for white goods, laundry area, good space for additional fridge freezers and general storage.

The principal bedroom is vaulted and enjoys views over the garden and the countryside beyond. A beautiful en-suite features a freestanding rolltop claw and ball bath, twin Victorian-style washbasins, shower cubicle and exposed beams. The family bathroom features the same beautiful fittings. Bedrooms 2, 3 and 4 are all double in size.

Outside to the front, twin gates open on to the driveway providing off-street parking. The secure rear garden is extensive with a large expanse of lawn, a large patio, decking area and gravelled area, a herb garden and raised vegetable bed and fruit trees. There are a log store, workshop, potting area and greenhouse.

Box Cottage is offered for sale by Alexander & Co.

