Lovely home in quiet cul-de-sac goes on the market in Winslow

This lovely link-detached house in Magpie Way, Winslow has just come on the market

Listed for sale for £375,000 on Zoopla, the three-bedroom family home is in a quiet cul-de-sac, with a nice garden, garage and off-street parking.

The living room, with a double-glazed bay window to the front, leads through to the open-plan kitchen dining room with space for a dining table.

A door leads to the landscaped rear gardens whilst French doors lead through to a lovely conservatory which has French doors leading to the rear garden.

Bedrooms one and two are both doubles featuring built-in wardrobes and bedroom three is a single overlooking the front garden.

The family bathroom has been refitted with a three-piece suite including a P-shaped bath with shower door and shower above, heated towel rail and tiled flooring.

The front garden is mainly laid to lawn and a driveway provides off-street parking for two cars. The single garage has power and lighting and a door out to the rear garden.

The rear garden has been landscaped and provides a patio to the rear of the house, a lawned area enclosed by shrub and flower beds and a second patio area which is adjacent to a decking area with pergola above.

This house is on the market with Alexander & Co, on High Street, Winslow.

