Look around three-bed doer-upper home set to go under the hammer in Aylesbury

The period property which needs a total revamp is being sold by Modern Auction

This three-bedroom doer-upper in Aylesbury, is set to be sold by Modern Auction, with an estimate of £250,000. The house was recently listed on Zoopla, where full details can be found.

The freehold, terraced period property on Northern Road, Aylesbury, requires full modernisation throughout, but is within easy access of Aylesbury town centre and commuter links.

The house is arranged with an entrance porch leading to a large 22ft lounge/diner. The kitchen has a range of eye and base units and a door to a lean-to utility room and out to the patio and garden area.

The cloakroom with WC and shower room are located to the rear of the house and there is a washbasin and linen cupboard.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, the third room accessed from the second bedroom. On-street parking can be found to the front of the property.

This property is offered to the market by Brown & Merry. It is being sold through Modern Method of Auction, subject to an undisclosed reserve price.

