Local housebuilder makes Key Worker Scheme more accessible

Customers of Barratt David Wilson North Thames, part of the country’s largest housebuilder, can overcome one of the biggest challenges to buying home – saving for a deposit.

Barratt David Wilson North Thames has extended its hugely successful Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme to even more frontline workers. The scheme, which gives up to £25,000 as a deposit, is now being offered to social workers, nursery workers, pharmacists, and a larger cohort of NHS response workers.

Originally launched to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service, the scheme now supports more key workers to afford a new home by helping to pay their deposit. So far, the housebuilder has given support totalling £63m to key workers.

Amongst those benefiting are workers in the NHS, Education sector, Police Force, Fire Service, Ministry of Defence, Environmental Service, National Highways, Transport Scotland & Transport for Wales, Probation and Prison Services, Local Authorities, the RNLI, and foster carers, in addition to the newly added services.

Under the scheme, eligible key workers are offered £1,000 as a deposit contribution for every £20,000 of a home’s purchase price. So, for example, on a home costing £250,000, key workers would qualify for a contribution of £12,500.

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames said: “The key worker deposit contribution scheme plays a vital role in helping those who keep our communities safe, healthy and functioning to achieve the stability of home ownership. By easing one of the biggest financial barriers, it provides tangible support to the people whose daily efforts underpin essential services. When more key workers can put down roots in the communities they serve, we foster stronger local connections and recognise the invaluable contributions these individuals make every day, which is why we are extending this scheme.”

Barratt David Wilson North Thames is building a range of new homes across Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, in locations such as Aylesbury, Hemel Hempstead, Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis.