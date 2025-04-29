Local housebuilder awarded 5-stars for customer satisfaction for record 16 years in a row

Kingsbrook

Local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson North Thames, whose Head Office is based in Watford, has received the maximum 5-star rating in the new Home Builders Federation (HBF) annual New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes has achieved the top 5-star rating for the sixteenth year in a row – with no other housebuilder matching the record for almost two decades. To mark the achievement, parent company Barratt Redrow is donating £25,000 to the Construction Youth Trust, to help more young people have careers in construction and the built environment.

The number of stars a housebuilder receives is based on customer responses to the question “would you recommend your builder to a friend”? Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have been awarded 5-stars which means that over 90% of participants would recommend their homes to a friend.

The HBF New Homes Survey is one of the largest surveys of its kind in the country and over 50,000 people taking part in the survey have recently bought a new build home. The simple 1–5-star rating system was developed to give customers an easy to view ranking of which housebuilders have the most satisfied customers.

Neil Jefferson, Chief Executive of the Home Builders Federation, says: “This year’s survey results highlight the industry’s absolute commitment to delivering high levels of customer service, and compare favourably to satisfaction levels seen in any other sectors or products.

"Customers are the ultimate judges of performance and so receiving such high scores based on their feedback alone is a significant achievement. These results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire home-building workforce, from on-site teams to the boardroom."

The new 5-star rating is also in addition to Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ recent success at the NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards. These prestigious awards are known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, with over 11,000 site managers being entered into it. Last year, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes site managers won 89 Pride in the Job Quality Awards, more than any other housebuilder for a record 20 years in a row.

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “To be a 5-star housebuilder shows how much we care about our customers, going the extra mile to make them happy with their new home. To do that we build homes of the highest quality and then look after them as much as possible. The best recommendation you can have is from a friend, so it’s great to know so many of our customers recommend our homes.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are building a range of new homes across Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire, in locations such as Leighton Buzzard, Aylesbury and Houghton Regis.

To find out more about Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes, visit www.dwh.co.uk / www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 0333 355 8500 / 0333 355 8501.