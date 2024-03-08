Local care home opens up a new chapter of fun for World Book Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents at Care UK’s Ridley Manor, on Lane End, welcomed the children from Sunshine Montessori Nursery, for a day of fun to celebrate children's literature.
To mark the special day, children, residents and the team dressed up as their favourite characters and brought along their most loved books.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ensuring the scene was set for a storytelling afternoon, the team at Ridley Manor created a reading nook, complete with toys and sweet treats for the children to enjoy. A special guest also joined in the fun, with local author, Rosemarie Booth, reading her book ‘Vanessa starts preschool’, much to everyone’s enjoyment.
Resident Margret said: “It’s always lovely spending time with our little buddies from Sunshine Montessori Nursery. It was great to hear Rosemarie reading her children's book to us, the little ones were really listening and paying attention to every word.”
Estelle Adriaans, General Manager at Ridley Manor, said: “At Ridley Manor, we enjoy building relationships with the local community, and we were delighted to celebrate World Book Day with Sunshine Montessori Nursery.
“We are always looking for new and exciting activities for residents. This session was a great opportunity to create special bonds across the generations – as young and older people alike really benefit from the time spent together. We look forward to another visit from the children very soon!”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Ridley Manor incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and respite care. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.
To find out more about Ridley Manor, please contact Hayley Devereaux, on [email protected], call 01494 853669 or visit careuk.com/ridley-manor