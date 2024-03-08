Local care home opens up a new chapter of fun for World Book Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents at Care UK’s Ridley Manor, on Lane End, welcomed the children from Sunshine Montessori Nursery, for a day of fun to celebrate children's literature.

To mark the special day, children, residents and the team dressed up as their favourite characters and brought along their most loved books.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ensuring the scene was set for a storytelling afternoon, the team at Ridley Manor created a reading nook, complete with toys and sweet treats for the children to enjoy. A special guest also joined in the fun, with local author, Rosemarie Booth, reading her book ‘Vanessa starts preschool’, much to everyone’s enjoyment.

Care Uk's Ridley Manor celebrate World Book Day with local children and author Rosemarie Booth

Resident Margret said: “It’s always lovely spending time with our little buddies from Sunshine Montessori Nursery. It was great to hear Rosemarie reading her children's book to us, the little ones were really listening and paying attention to every word.”

Estelle Adriaans, General Manager at Ridley Manor, said: “At Ridley Manor, we enjoy building relationships with the local community, and we were delighted to celebrate World Book Day with Sunshine Montessori Nursery.

“We are always looking for new and exciting activities for residents. This session was a great opportunity to create special bonds across the generations – as young and older people alike really benefit from the time spent together. We look forward to another visit from the children very soon!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Ridley Manor incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and respite care. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.