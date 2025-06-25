Leading retirement developer launches apartments for rent in Aylesbury

The company is committed to making all the benefits of the retirement living lifestyle more accessible than ever before. The launch of additional rental apartments is in response to demand from older people currently living in homes that are becoming unsuitable for their needs, and wanting to move or downsize to a property that suits later life living.

Choosing to rent in retirement can be a savvy decision. It provides a quick and convenient way of moving to what may be a more suitable and manageable home, but without the commitment of ownership, and incurring the costs involved in selling and purchasing another property. That makes it easier to move in – and out – of the property, but with Assured Tenancy Agreements, tenants can stay for as long as they like.

With McCarthy Stone’s Gentian Place, it also means moving to an apartment with superb communal facilities on site, allowing tenants and homeowners alike to enjoy a full and varied lifestyle. Socialise with neighbours and friends in the sophisticated lounge, unwind in the well-maintained gardens, and grab a delicious bite to eat in the chef-run bistro. Residents will have full access to all of these amenities, plus the development’s social events and activities, allowing them to enjoy the lifestyle to the max.

And for added peace of mind, an Estate Management team is always on-site to oversee the development and provide bespoke support packages tailored to individual need. Additional reassurance comes from having a 24-hour emergency call system and door camera entry in every property.

Gentian Place is conveniently located on Lester Road, in a town centre setting with easy access to Aylesbury’s restaurants, shopping centre, supermarkets and amenities, but also close to the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty for those who enjoy the great outdoors. The Retirement Living PLUS development is exclusively for over 70s and consists of 58 one and two-bedroom apartments and has proved popular since launch.

One couple deciding renting is the best option for them are Laurence Bruce, 92, and Brenda Bruce, 92, who decided to move 600 miles from their home in Moray, Scotland, to rent a two-bedroom retirement apartment near their son in Gloucester.

Long-standing couple, Brenda and Laurence, were looking for a flexible lifestyle which could give them the convenience and peace of mind they needed. “We reached the stage where trying to look after a big house and a large garden was too difficult for us. Our son and his wife lived in Gloucester and they helped arrange for us to rent a property here at Llanthony Place.”

“Renting gave us exactly what we wanted and now we’re just 10 minutes away from our family. We didn’t consider buying as we thought at the age of 92 we wouldn’t be able to enjoy the new property many years, and didn’t want our family to have the hassle of selling the property. Plus, our pensions allow us to comfortably afford the monthly rent, while preserving our capital.”

Another couple opting to rent are Peter Clapham, 83, and his wife, Jean, 89, who live at the McCarthy Stone development Campbell House in Weybridge. Peter comments: “Before moving here, we lived in a four-bedroom property with a garden, which was becoming increasingly difficult to maintain.

“We decided to rent a property as this would enable us to take advantage of the capital we released when we sold our previous home. This has meant we’ve been able to support our two sons and grandchildren financially.

“The development has been built to such a high standard, and the shared spaces throughout are excellent. Plus, the staff are exceptionally kind and caring. Living here truly suits us to a tee.”

What’s more, a recent study [1] by Homes England highlighted that living in retirement housing results in improved levels of happiness, satisfaction and wellbeing, thanks to increased opportunities for socialising, and having care and support on hand should it be needed. According to McCarthy Stone, retirement housing brings a whole raft of other benefits, including releasing local homes in the area when older people downsize, stimulating investment on the high street and reducing pressure on the NHS and social care services.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

At Gentian Place rental prices start from £2,975 per calendar month for a one-bedroom apartment, and from £4,460 per calendar month for a two-bedroom apartment. Meanwhile, apartments can be purchased outright, with one and two-bedroom properties starting from £240,000 and £340,000 respectively. Or there’s the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of retirement living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property’s value, with a monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, and one-bedroom homes are available from £120,000 (with £275 rent pcm)*

McCarthy Stone’s sales teams are fully trained in rentals and, conscious that it may be someone’s first experience of renting a property, are experts in guiding them through the process.

