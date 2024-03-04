Leading luxury care provider listed in the UK’s Top 20 Mid-sized Care Home Groups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Berkley Care Group has been listed as one of the Top 20 Mid-sized (containing 10 to 19 homes) Care Home Groups across the UK, based on reviews from residents, service users, and family and friends of those in care.

Carehome.co.uk is a platform where residents and their loved ones can give ratings and reviews to care homes for the public to view. Berkley Care Group, with more than 1,000 individual reviews, ranks 9.8 out of 10 on carehome.co.uk’s ‘Group Review Score’, a testament to its success in delivering quality care to its residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the second consecutive year that Berkley has been ranked in the Top 20 Mid-sized Care Home Groups, having also been awarded a place in the Top Small-sized Care Home Group category between 2019 and 2021. Since then, the business has expanded its portfolio from six to 12 care homes, and their ability to consistently deliver high-quality care is reflected by these awards.

Badminton Place

One of Berkley’s homes, Blenheim House, has been listed as one of the Top 20 Care Homes in the South West of England this year. The Melksham-based home boasts a perfect 10 out of 10 on the ‘Group Review Score’. The most recent review of Blenheim House, from a respite resident, proves a great reflection of its ability to deliver the best-possible care to those who need it:

“Nobody could have had more care and attention than I had during my stay here - about 2 months. I am so grateful to everybody."

Another recent review, from Leicester-based care home Cedar Mews, again reflects Berkley’s commitment to quality care across all of its homes:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The greatest asset a company can have is its staff. Well in Cedar Mews this asset is worth its weight in gold. Cedar Mews staff and management are very friendly, extremely patient, efficient and kind. I cannot emphasize enough how excellent all the staff and management are. I am so lucky to have found a home that takes such great care of my mum.”

Top 20 Awards 2024

Commenting on the achievement, Laura Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Berkley Care Group, said:

“We are immensely proud to be awarded one of the Top 20 Mid-sized Care Home Groups in the country once again. At the heart of our work is, of course, our residents, and we are immeasurably happy to receive an award that is judged on the feedback of residents themselves, their families and their friends.