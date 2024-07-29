Last remaining homes available at Windsor development, Oakley Mews

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Explore the final remaining homes at Oakley Mews development in Windsor, offering a rare opportunity to own a prestigious Nicholas King Home property in Surrey.

With over 28 years of experience, Nicholas King Homes has established itself as a reputable builder, constructing new homes in south-east England. Each of their developments has been carefully considered to complement the local surroundings, yet all share the same ethos and come with the same level of customer service.

The final homes remaining at Oakley Mews, The Orchid and The Clover 2, offer exquisite design and exceptional living spaces in a prime location.

The Orchid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oakley Mews Development

The Orchid is a generous four-bedroom home available for sale in Windsor, offering 1671 sq ft of living space and including a garage. The ground floor features an expansive open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with bifold doors, along with a utility room and a separate living room. Upstairs, the master bedroom includes an ensuite and fitted wardrobes, complemented by French doors opening onto a balcony. Additionally, there are two more bedrooms and a family bathroom on this level. The entire second floor is dedicated to bedroom 2, which also features an ensuite and fitted wardrobes, ensuring ample space and comfort in this Windsor home.

The Clover 2

The Clover 2 is an expansive four-bedroom home in Windsor spanning 1671 sq ft. The ground floor features an open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with bifold doors, a utility room, and a separate snug. Upstairs, bedroom two offers a bright ambiance with French doors leading to a spacious balcony, alongside two additional bedrooms and a family bathroom. The entire top floor is dedicated to the master bedroom, complete with an ensuite, dressing room, and fitted wardrobes, providing a luxurious retreat within these new builds in Windsor.

Clover 2’s showhome is now for sale, fully furnished and ready to move in this summer for £870,000.

A Unique Opportunity in a Sought-After Location