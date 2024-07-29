Last remaining homes available at Windsor development, Oakley Mews
With over 28 years of experience, Nicholas King Homes has established itself as a reputable builder, constructing new homes in south-east England. Each of their developments has been carefully considered to complement the local surroundings, yet all share the same ethos and come with the same level of customer service.
The final homes remaining at Oakley Mews, The Orchid and The Clover 2, offer exquisite design and exceptional living spaces in a prime location.
The Orchid
The Orchid is a generous four-bedroom home available for sale in Windsor, offering 1671 sq ft of living space and including a garage. The ground floor features an expansive open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with bifold doors, along with a utility room and a separate living room. Upstairs, the master bedroom includes an ensuite and fitted wardrobes, complemented by French doors opening onto a balcony. Additionally, there are two more bedrooms and a family bathroom on this level. The entire second floor is dedicated to bedroom 2, which also features an ensuite and fitted wardrobes, ensuring ample space and comfort in this Windsor home.
The Clover 2
The Clover 2 is an expansive four-bedroom home in Windsor spanning 1671 sq ft. The ground floor features an open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with bifold doors, a utility room, and a separate snug. Upstairs, bedroom two offers a bright ambiance with French doors leading to a spacious balcony, alongside two additional bedrooms and a family bathroom. The entire top floor is dedicated to the master bedroom, complete with an ensuite, dressing room, and fitted wardrobes, providing a luxurious retreat within these new builds in Windsor.
Clover 2’s showhome is now for sale, fully furnished and ready to move in this summer for £870,000.
A Unique Opportunity in a Sought-After Location
Oakley Mews is not just a collection of beautiful homes; it is a part of the charming and vibrant community of Windsor. This development offers the perfect balance of tranquil living with easy access to Windsor’s rich history, excellent schools, and convenient transport links. Whether you’re a young professional, a growing family, or looking to downsize, Oakley Mews has something to offer everyone.
