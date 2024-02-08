In pictures: Four-bedroom property in Aylesbury receives offers of £750k

A property in Aylesbury has received offers of £750,000 after being put up for sale.

A four-bedroom home in Turnfurlong is set to be sold through Williams and can be viewed online on Zoopla.

Located in Northumberland Avenue it is within walking distance of a primary school and secondary school. As well as the four bedrooms, the home has one bathroom and three reception rooms. Williams has also highlighted that the Aylesbury neighbourhood has a community space with shops, a dry cleaners, a pharmacy, and takeaway restaurant.

New owners will also inherit a large private garden, garage and driveway that has space for multiple cars.

You can take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through the below photo gallery:

Living Room The living room consists of a window to the front aspect, brick built fireplace, carpet laid to floor, radiator, light fittings to ceiling and double doors leading into the dining room. There is space for a sofa suite and other furniture.

Dining Room The dining room consists of sliding doors to the garden, a carpet laid to floor, light fitting to ceiling, radiator and space for a dining table set

Bedroom One of four bedrooms in the property

Kitchen the kitchen consists of a range of base and wall mounted units with worktops, inset sink bowl unit, space for fridge/freezer, washing machine and freestanding cooker. Large window to the rear aspect, tiled flooring, under stairs cupboard and door to the garage.