In pictures: Four-bedroom property in Aylesbury receives offers of £750k

A property in Aylesbury has received offers of £750,000 after being put up for sale.
A four-bedroom home in Turnfurlong is set to be sold through Williams and can be viewed online on Zoopla.
Located in Northumberland Avenue it is within walking distance of a primary school and secondary school. As well as the four bedrooms, the home has one bathroom and three reception rooms. Williams has also highlighted that the Aylesbury neighbourhood has a community space with shops, a dry cleaners, a pharmacy, and takeaway restaurant.
New owners will also inherit a large private garden, garage and driveway that has space for multiple cars.
You can take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through the below photo gallery: