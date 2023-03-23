News you can trust since 1832
Impressive home designed by a Rothschild architect in heart of Tring goes on the market for £1.25m

Take a tour of this splendid property, which is up for sale for the first time in over 25 years

By Hannah Richardson
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:19 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:19 GMT

This impressive four-bedroom town house on Tring High Street has recently gone on the market for £1,250,000.

Designed by William Huckvale, one of the Rothschilds’ architects, and built in 1987, the elegant Victorian property is listed for sale on Zoopla.

Within walking distance of all of Tring’s amenities, coffee shops and eateries, 72 High Street has been a much-loved family homes. A wealth of character has been meticulously retained. Of particular note are the fine staircase, the large stained and leaded windows and the former safe room, now a stylish kitchen/breakfast room.

Elegant high ceilings with decorative cornice, impressive sash windows and numerous original fireplaces, together with polished wood panelling all combine to create an elegant home of substantial proportion.

Each room has its own charm - including the first-floor sitting room overlooking the High Street, four generously proportioned bedrooms, the ground-floor study and the dining/family room with its partially vaulted ceiling, skylight and fireplace.

Outside is a private, walled courtyard garden and a brickbuilt outhouse. Double gates provide vehicular access if required. There is parking for two small cars, or one large car to the rear of the property.

Early viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the grandeur this splendid property, on the market for the first time in over 25 years and for the first time ever as a residential property.Viewing is by appointment with Cesare & Co, 48 High Street, Tring.

The first-floor sitting room

The first-floor sitting room Photo: supplied

The impressive staircase

The impressive staircase Photo: supplied

The generously sized master bedroom

The generously sized master bedroom Photo: supplied

The dining/family room

The dining/family room Photo: supplied

