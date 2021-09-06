Immaculately presented three-bedroom Winslow home could be yours for £415,000

This beautiful extended three-bedroom Victorian house in Winslow has been listed for sale for £415,000 on Zoopla.

The charming home, on the High Street within walking distance from town, is presented to an immaculate standard throughout, with three double bedrooms, a large garden and an amazing detached log cabin at the foot of the garden.

The family room is as big as a sitting room and leads through to the inner lobby which provides good storage space and links all the ground floor receptions.

The sitting room has a fireplace and is full of charm.

The open-plan kitchen dining room overlooks the rear garden and has a range of units to base and eye level and solid wood work surfaces. There is a Belfast sink, an integrated dish washer and a Rangemaster oven, There is a 'porcupine' tiled floor and a beautifully tiled splashback. A stable door opens into the rear garden and there is good space for a dining table. There is a useful utility area.

The beautifully fitted bathroom has a rolltop bath, and there is also a separate shower room.

Outside, there is a driveway providing off-street parking to the front of the property. The rear garden has a countryside feel with lovely patio, a brick-built barbecue and a large lawn with a pathway leading to a large sunny decking area.

The fabulous detached log cabin provides an attractive and useful addition to the house. With a pitched roof as you enter you walk in to a circuar seating area with a central fire with flue providing a fun space in which to entertain friends through the summer and winter months. With power and lighting and broadband connections, this leads through to an office area perfect for working from home. There are also further useful storage sheds.

The property is offered for sale by Alexander & Co.

1. High Street, Winslow The detached log cabin is suitable for working from home Photo Sales

2. High Street, Winslow The house is situated just a walk from town Photo Sales

3. High Street, Winslow One of the three double bedrooms Photo Sales

4. High Street, Winslow The bathroom with rolltop bath Photo Sales