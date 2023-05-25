News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
The property on Short Ditch, HaddenhamThe property on Short Ditch, Haddenham
The property on Short Ditch, Haddenham

Immaculate family home in sought-after Aylesbury Vale village goes on the market for £900k

This five-bedroom detached property is within walking distance of the Haddenham village centre
By Hannah Richardson
Published 25th May 2023, 13:29 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 13:29 BST

Offers in the region of £900,000 are invited for this five bedroom, two-bathroom, detached family home in the sought-after village of Haddenham.

The house on Short Ditch, a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance of Haddenham centre, is offered for sale by Yopa Buckinghamshire.

The stunning property offers over 2,300sq ft of versatile accommodation with a garage and parking.

The ground floor accommodation includes a welcoming entrance hall with access to the downstairs cloakroom and utility room and doors to a bright and spacious living room with beautiful wooden parquet flooring.

From the entrance hall is a door that leads to the family room reading quiet area with double French patio doors to the garden. The family room leads through to the superb fitted kitchen open-plan diner with wide bi-folding doors opening on to the secluded patio courtyard area.

From the family room and kitchen, there is access to the hobby/home office/gym room and 1.5-width integral garage.

On the first floor, the master bedroom benefits from a modern en-suite shower room, while the generous-sized bedroom two has a series of built-in wardrobes on both sides. Bedrooms three and four also have built-in wardrobes. There is a further double bedroom and a four-piece modern family bathroom. The landing includes an open space with a window allowing in plenty of natural light and which is currently used as an office area.

Outside, the property has a secluded, manageable garden mainly laid to lawn with gated access. The courtyard is accessed from the open-plan kitchen/dining room and provides a secluded sun trap, ideal for al fresco dining.

The open-plan kitchen diner with bi-fold doors to the patio courtyard area

1. Property of the Week

The open-plan kitchen diner with bi-fold doors to the patio courtyard area Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
The family room

2. Property of the Week

The family room Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
The sizeable master bedroom benefits from a modern en suite shower room

3. Property of the Week

The sizeable master bedroom benefits from a modern en suite shower room Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
The garden is mainly laid to lawn

4. Property of the Week

The garden is mainly laid to lawn Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Aylesbury Vale