Immaculate family home in sought-after Aylesbury Vale village goes on the market for £900k

This five-bedroom detached property is within walking distance of the Haddenham village centre

Offers in the region of £900,000 are invited for this five bedroom, two-bathroom, detached family home in the sought-after village of Haddenham.

The house on Short Ditch, a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance of Haddenham centre, is offered for sale by Yopa Buckinghamshire.

The stunning property offers over 2,300sq ft of versatile accommodation with a garage and parking.

The ground floor accommodation includes a welcoming entrance hall with access to the downstairs cloakroom and utility room and doors to a bright and spacious living room with beautiful wooden parquet flooring.

From the entrance hall is a door that leads to the family room reading quiet area with double French patio doors to the garden. The family room leads through to the superb fitted kitchen open-plan diner with wide bi-folding doors opening on to the secluded patio courtyard area.

From the family room and kitchen, there is access to the hobby/home office/gym room and 1.5-width integral garage.

On the first floor, the master bedroom benefits from a modern en-suite shower room, while the generous-sized bedroom two has a series of built-in wardrobes on both sides. Bedrooms three and four also have built-in wardrobes. There is a further double bedroom and a four-piece modern family bathroom. The landing includes an open space with a window allowing in plenty of natural light and which is currently used as an office area.

Outside, the property has a secluded, manageable garden mainly laid to lawn with gated access. The courtyard is accessed from the open-plan kitchen/dining room and provides a secluded sun trap, ideal for al fresco dining.

1 . Property of the Week The open-plan kitchen diner with bi-fold doors to the patio courtyard area Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Property of the Week The family room Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Property of the Week The sizeable master bedroom benefits from a modern en suite shower room Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Property of the Week The garden is mainly laid to lawn Photo: supplied Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2