Hugglescote housing development exceeds 75 per cent sold milestone

The high demand on the Leicestershire development is largely due to the semi-rural setting on offer, with the National Forest and nature reserves on the doorstep.

Grange View hosts a range of three, four and five bedroom homes, all of which benefit from meticulous designs to meet the demands of modern living.

To help home buyers take the next step on the property ladder and achieve the perfect balance of countryside and modern living, Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme is available to break down any worries about the housing chain and avoid estate agent fees.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to hit the 75 per cent milestone at our Grange View development and we’re pleased to see the community taking shape with a wide range of home buyers now moved in.

“The surge in demand reflects the variety of properties available, and the welcoming nature of the Hugglescote community.”

With a selection of brand-new homes still available, now is the best moment for prospective buyers to reserve their place in the picturesque village location.

For those seeking weekend walks around peaceful nature reserves and an abundance of shops and daily essentials moments away, it’s a great opportunity to become part of the sought-after neighbourhood.

A typical street scene at Grange View

There are plenty of local facilities to enjoy with nearby towns, Ashby de la Zouch and Coalville, only a short distance away and straightforward access to the A50, M1 and M42 keeps the busy city life close to home.

To find out more about the final properties available at the development, visit the website at Grange View or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472.