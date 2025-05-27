Housebuilders create a buzz around the importance of outdoor learning

Local housebuilders Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have partnered with conservation charity, Buglife, at its Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury to support outdoor learning for pupils at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy.

Pupils were invited to take part in an educational bug watch workshop in the development’s extensive green space to spot local wildlife.

The event included a talk from Buglife to educate the pupils from KVPA on the importance of wildlife, nature and outdoor learning, which was followed by a bug watching activity around one of the main lakes at Kingsbrook. The pupils had the chance to search for local native bugs, including a Common Earwig, Green Shieldbug, Ladybird, Marmalade Hoverfly and more.

Buglife is the only organisation in Europe devoted to the conservation of all invertebrates. The charity actively works to save the rarest little animals from bees to beetles, worms to woodlice and jumping spiders to jellyfish, with the aim to halt extinction and achieve sustainable populations.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, commented: “With such a vast amount of green space and natural habitats at Kingsbrook, we are committed to educating the next generation about the importance of ecology and supporting wildlife populations.

“Our recent partnership with Buglife helped KVPA pupils to connect with nature and feel the benefits of outdoor learning while finding out more about the native species all around them. Here at Kingsbrook, we are not only fostering healthier environments for residents but also valuable spaces for young people to explore, learn and grow.”

Paul Hetherington, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Buglife, added: “Native insects play a vital role in our ecosystem, including pollinating plants and supporting our food chain. Our recent activity at Kingsbrook was very valuable in helping us educate the younger generation on the importance of all smaller species, as they are often overlooked which is why many species are in decline.

“These activities not only spark curiosity but also build a deeper understanding and respect for nature that often goes beyond the classroom. It is important children have the chance to learn about these essential creatures and how to protect biodiversity for future years to come!”

At Kingsbrook, over 60% of the development is dedicated to green space, including a 250-acre nature reserve. To support local wildlife, in partnership with RSPB, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have planted thousands of native plants, including fruit and nut-bearing trees, as well as native wildflowers needed by bees, butterflies and other insects.

Since work began in 2016, there has been an 3914% increase in breeding sparrows, 65% of reed buntings and 96% increase in starlings in the area.