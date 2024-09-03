Housebuilders celebrates ten-year partnership with RSPB at nature friendly development in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housebuilders Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are celebrating the ten-year anniversary of their award-winning partnership with the RSPB, which includes the creation of the flagship nature filled development Kingsbrook in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

The Kingsbrook development is a first of its kind partnership between the UK’s biggest housebuilder and the largest nature conservation charity in Europe, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

The site design incorporates a host of biodiversity measures alongside a raft of new homes, with 60% of the development dedicated to green space, including a 250-acre nature reserve and community allotments.

Since founding the partnership in 2014, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have planted nearly 6,000 trees at the Aylesbury development and have installed hundreds of swift bricks and bat boxes. Hedgehog highways have also been installed in all gardens and new ecological habitats have been created throughout the development.

Kingsbrook development

RSPB surveys conducted before and after construction began show that there has been a 96% increase in the Starling population, which is on the ‘Red List of Birds of Conservation Concern’, a 65% increase in Reed Buntings on the ‘Amber List of Conservation’, and a 3941% increase in the number of breeding pairs of House Sparrows, which are red listed.

Once the development is complete, the housebuilders will have created 2,500 new homes across three villages at Orchard Green, Canal Quarter and Oakfield Village, all designed with nature in mind.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “Our commitment to biodiversity is what makes Kingsbrook so special and the green open spaces, ponds and wildlife habitats educate our community on the importance of urban wildlife.

“Having been partnered with the RSPB since 2014, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have been both supported and challenged to continue to deliver immediate action for nature. Kingsbrook provides a community where nature can thrive, and we’re committed to putting nature at the heart of all our new communities. Bring on the next ten years!”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have sponsored the RSPB’s ‘Nature on Your Doorstep’ initiative, to inspire anyone with an outdoor space to help nurture nature where they live.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have a selection of homes available at its Kingsbrook development with a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes ideal for families.

The development recently won the Biodiversity and Nature Award at the Unlock Net Zero awards, in recognition of its commitment to supporting wildlife and the local environment.