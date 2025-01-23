Housebuilder makes winter donation of £1,500 towards local green initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buckinghamshire housebuilders Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes who are behind the Aylesbury development Kingsbrook, recently donated £1,500 to social and therapeutic horticulture mental health charity, Lindengate.

This donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which aims to support local charities and groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC operates across the UK.

Based in Wendover, Lindengate offers horticultural therapy to the local community, facilitated at its six-acre garden. Promoting and protecting the physical and mental wellbeing within the local community through the provision of nature-based activities, Lindengate is home to a Heritage Orchard, Nature Reserve, Kitchen Gardens and more – all of which makes the garden a welcoming and practical place to practice mindfulness in nature.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames commented: “The work that the team at Lindengate Charity achieves to promote better mental health and wellbeing is well-researched and known to be effective, and we feel this aligns with our ethos at Kingsbrook.

“The notion that green open space and nature helps our wellbeing is something we have implemented across our developments, and we want to be able to educate our residents and our surrounding communities too. Our donation has gone towards supporting Lindengate with its expenses for its volunteers, and a contribution toward providing mental health support in an affordable and accessible way to the Buckinghamshire community.”

Andy Grant, General Manager at Lindengate added: “We are incredibly grateful for Barratt David Wilson North Thames’ generous donation. It will go directly to supporting our volunteer costs which will enable us to continue delivering our vital mental health support. Staff at Lindengate help to facilitate our wide-ranging wellbeing programmes; from those experiencing mild to moderate mental health challenges, to people who are struggling to return to work after a period of sick leave, to those living with memory loss and dementia. We strive to serve a diverse range of the local community and thanks to Barratt David Wilson North Thames, we can continue to do so.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have a selection of homes available at the Kingsbrook development with prices starting from £250,000 for a two bedroom apartment. Three and four-bedroom homes ideal for families are also available.

To find out more about Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes, visit www.dwh.co.uk / www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 0333 355 8500 / 0333 355 8501.