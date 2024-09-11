Housebuilder highlights energy savings in Buckinghamshire

Leading homebuilder David Wilson Homes is integrating new building regulations to improve energy efficiency standards at a new housing development in Winslow.

Homeowners at the developer’s new Mallard Meadows development can benefit from great savings on their energy bills, while enjoying eco-friendly and sustainable living.

The features being installed in each of the homes are designed to improve energy efficiency, allowing residents to use less energy for heating, lighting, and other everyday needs.

Such features include electric car charging points and solar photovoltaic panels, and insulation, ventilation and heat and waste water heat recovery are also enhanced.

These building regulations will reduce CO2 emissions by 31%, with a new emphasis on low carbon heating systems. These measures are also an interim step towards the Future Homes Standard that will arrive in 2025.

All David Wilson homes are designed to be up to 64% more energy-efficient, potentially saving homeowners over £2,200 per year on utility bills. For properties at The Watlings under the new building regulations, these figures can increase to being 74% cheaper to run, with savings of up to £2,575.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We're thrilled to introduce greater energy efficiency into the homes at Mallard Meadows. It's all about giving our homeowners the best of both worlds – beautiful, comfortable homes that could also save you money in the long run.

“With the potential to save up to £2,575 per year, new build properties are a game-changer for our customers.

“As such, we’d encourage anybody interested in finding a new property in Buckinghamshire to speak to our Sales Advisers to find out more about the new properties available, to ensure they don’t miss out on the first pick of the new homes.”

Mallard Meadows is set just outside the vibrant market town of Winslow, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks all within walking distance.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links to Oxford and Milton Keynes. As well as this, local residents can soon take advantage of the new Oxford trainline, with a brand-new station only a short walk away currently under construction.