Housebuilder encourages local children to drive awareness for road safety week

To celebrate and raise awareness of ‘’Road Safety Week’ in November, local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes recently tasked children from Kingsbrook View Primary Academy to design posters for road safety.

The housebuilder, who is behind the new Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury, then put these new designs across its site to promote safer driving.

The housebuilder challenged the students in crafting posters to warn road users of children walking to school and how to be safe around live building sites. With the school located on-site at the development, safe drivers will allow more children to walk to school confidently and lessen emissions from cars. The impressive posters consisted of a range of important messages, with many drawings of children walking to school, designs asking cars to slow down, and the benefits of walking to school which now will hang across the Kingsbrook site for the local community to see.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales & Marketing for Barratt North Thames, comments: “It is vital that pupils from our on-site schools feel safe to walk to school here at Kingsbrook, and I am sure the new and striking posters from Kingsbrook View Primary Academy will do just the trick. It was only right that the important messaging came from the pupils themselves, and we knew their creativity wouldn’t disappoint. We are so proud of each poster and are certain that this will promote an incentive for more pupils to walk to school too.”

Children at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy

Jon Turner, Headteacher at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, adds: “We are thankful to Barratt David Wilson North Thames for allowing our students to partake in such a fantastic and creative opportunity. It was so heartwarming to see the pupils think about how it means for them to be safe when walking to school, and how other members of the Kingsbrook community can add to this too. The children have enjoyed seeing their designs dotted around the development, and we definitely have some budding artists amongst us…”

Kingsbrook Parish Council recently hosted its ‘Kingsbrook Live’ event which saw a fun-filled day full of family activities, visit here for the full video of the event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1W-letttA9A.