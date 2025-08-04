Housebuilder and housing association team up to increase affordable housing provision in Buckinghamshire

The Land South of Buckingham Road site is highlighted by the red line.

Thakeham, one of the leading housebuilders in the south of England, is working with housing association Thrive Homes on a planned development in Winslow, Buckinghamshire. The Land South of Buckingham Road scheme will help local residents move into a sustainable mixed tenure housing, with some homes available for rent and shared ownership.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Land South of Buckingham Road has outline planning permission to deliver a development of up to 60 homes with associated open space, landscaping, highway and drainage infrastructure.

Thakeham has signed a pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) with Thrive Homes for the scheme. Under the terms of the PCSA agreement, Thakeham will submit a reserved matters application on behalf of Thrive Homes later this year. This is the first time that Thakeham has partnered with the leading housing association, which owns and manages nearly 6,000 homes across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Cornelius, Partnerships Director at Thakeham, commented: “We look forward to submitting a reserved matters application for Land South of Buckingham Road on Thrive Homes’ behalf and believe this will be the start of a successful partnership between the two companies. There is a strong and urgent demand for new homes in Winslow, especially affordable housing as there remains a significant shortfall in current and planned housing supply. That’s why we believe that this scheme offers a vital opportunity to support the local community and enable people to move into permanent housing.”

Chantelle Barker, Development Director at Thrive Homes, added: “This partnership with Thakeham marks an exciting step forward in our mission to deliver high-quality, affordable homes for those who need them most. We’re proud to be bringing forward a scheme that will provide much-needed housing in Winslow, catering to the variety of housing needs in the local community.”