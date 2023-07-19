News you can trust since 1832
The terraced house in Orwell Drive, Hawkslade
House with garden and parking near hospital and shops goes on the market for £175k in Aylesbury

The terraced property is in need of renovation
By Hannah Richardson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST

This one-bedroom house with a garden near Stoke Mandeville Hospital has just gone on the market for £175,000.

Newly listed for sale on Zoopla, the freehold terraced property in Orwell Drive, Hawkslade, is in need of renovation and comes with an allocated parking space.

Built in the early 1980s by Barratt Homes, the home has a porch at the front with a door opening into the lounge. From the lounge, a door leads to the enclosed rear garden. Also on the ground floor is a kitchen.

A spiral staircase leads to the first floor, where there is a bathroom and double bedroom.

The property benefits from electric heating, double glazing and an allocated parking space, and is a short walk from Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Booker Park School, The Mandeville School and local shops.

Hawkslade is a popular development that offers nearby rail links at Stoke Mandeville or Aylesbury with connections to London Marylebone, and there are regular bus services to the town centre.

This property is offered for sale by Michael Anthony.

The property enjoys an enclosed rear garden

The property enjoys an enclosed rear garden

The lounge with a door out to the garden and a spiral staircase to the first floor

The lounge with a door out to the garden and a spiral staircase to the first floor

The kitchen

The kitchen

The bathroom

The bathroom

