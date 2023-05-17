House prices in Aylesbury Vale: The 11 neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices
Prices have increased by 20 per cent in one neighbourhood
People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of Aylesbury Vale can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.
Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50% or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.
Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.
Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9% increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.
The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.
In total 71 per cent of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50% rise, in the year to September 2022.
As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.
Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year.
- Newton Longville and Great Horwood – 20.7 per cent increase from £422,500 to £510,000.
- Granborough, Stewkley and Great Brickhill – 18.7 per cent increase from £472,475 to £561,000
- Walton Court and Hawkslade – 18 per cent increase from £245,750 to £290,000
- Mandeville and Elm Farm – 17.2 per cent increase from £300,000 to £351,500
- Bedgrove and Walton – 16 per cent increase from £375,000 to £435,000
- Watermead and Elmhurst – 13.2 per cent increase from £265,000 to £300,000
- Haddenham, Dinton and Stone – 10.7 per cent increase from £469,950 to £520,000
- Buckingham North – 10 per cent increase from £300,000 to £330,000
- Wing, Wingrave and Bierton – 9.2 per cent increase from £380,000 to £415,000
- Victoria Park – 9.1 per cent increase from £294,250 to £321,000
- Cheddington, Pitstone and Edlesborough – 8.6 per cent increase from £437,500 to £475,000