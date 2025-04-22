House-hunters welcomed to launch of new development in Hazlemere

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 40 house-hunters visited a new Bellway development in Hazlemere which launched this month.

Prospective purchasers were welcomed into the sales centre at Pennwood Grange, where Bellway is building 259 homes on land north of Amersham Road.

Visitors were given an interactive virtual reality tour of the development whilst enjoying coffee and cake as the first 10 homes at the site were released onto the market.

Greg Allsop, Sales Director for Bellway North London, said: “The launch of Pennwood Grange had been eagerly anticipated and that was certainly reflected by the high turnout we saw at the event. Our sales team were kept very busy answering queries from prospective purchasers who were keen to find out more about the homes available at the launch event.

“Buyers were also able to seek the advice of specialist mortgage advisors from New Homes Mortgage Helpline and property experts from Move Plus about Part Exchange and Express Mover, Bellway’s assisted move scheme where Bellway could pay your estate agent selling fees.”

Bellway is building a mix of apartments, maisonettes and houses at Pennwood Grange, on a 21-acre site.

Greg said: “Pennwood Grange will be an attractive and sustainable tree-lined development which fits in with its surroundings. There will be seven acres of public open space including a children’s playground and a multi-use games area (MUGA) as well as a network of footpaths and cycleways to encourage people to use greener and more healthy forms of transport.

“As part of the planning agreement for Pennwood Grange, we are investing more than £7million to help improve local services and facilities. This includes a £3.9 million Community Infrastructure Levy payment which will be used to support infrastructure such as schools and roads, with some money allocated to the parish council.

“Construction is progressing well and we are set to open the doors to two showhomes in the winter of 2025, the same month that we expect to be handing over the keys to the first residents.”

For more information about the new homes at Pennwood Grange, call the sales team on 01494 370475 or visit: www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-london/pennwood-grange.