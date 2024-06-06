Homebuilder continues to support the Chiltern community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cala Homes (Chiltern) strengthens its relationship with the communities of their Chiltern developments with their ongoing Community Pledge Initiative.

Their work for the community spans across two locations, including Great Kimble and Aylesbury, as part of the Pledges for their Farendon Fields and upcoming Arabella Park developments.

The Community Pledge incorporates a host of tailored measures addressing specific community needs from donations, volunteering, learning programmes for schools, support initiatives and more.

Cala’s community-based activities to date have ranged from; installing a pergola for an animal rescue society, donating furniture to sheltered accommodation and funding training sessions for community volunteers.

The pergola for Chilterns Dog Rescue Society, installed by Cala Homes

To kick off their recent pledge activity, Cala installed a pergola for Chilterns Dog Rescue Society in Aylesbury. The installation took place in the society’s front garden area, and will be used as a focal point for photography to take place when a dog is rehomed, whilst also providing an area to sit in the memorial garden for the dogs who have passed away.

Chilterns Dog Rescue Society Chairman, David Lewis, said: "We are delighted to recieve the pergola form Cala, which enhances the Rescue Centre, and has provided a lovely place for our volunteers and visitors to rest a while."

"It's wonderful. Thank you so much to Cala for their generosity."

Cala’s Community Pledge activity continues to widen across the Aylesbury area. The home builder donated every piece of furniture from their Farendon Fields ‘Gosfield’ Showhome to Shaftesbury House, a local sheltered accommodation that allows their residents to live comfortably, securely and independently.

This is Cala’s third donation to the house, with previous donations consisting of a breathing bench and garden furniture so residents could enjoy sitting and relaxing outdoors.

Cala’s community support doesn’t stop there, as they also worked with Renni Grove Peace Hospice Care in Tring.

The organisation provides a lifeline of compassion and support to patients, carers, and families facing life-limiting illness and bereavement in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire. They rely on volunteers to run their Compassionate Communities service to befriend those suffering from isolation due to a life-limiting illness or bereavement.

Cala donated £1,500 to fund three volunteer training sessions, which will see them recruited and trained to be able support more people in the local community as Compassionate Neighbours and at their Compassionate cafes / hubs.

Alison May, Community Engagement Manager, says: “Thank you Cala Homes, this funding will help us provide more training to volunteers who support our Compassionate Communities projects, like our Compassionate Neighbours & Cafes.

It will have very positive impact on being able to deliver the comprehensive training we provide our volunteers, so they can help people who are feeling isolated due to their diagnosis or/and bereavement. We very much appreciated their support.

Cala continues to outreach and support community initiatives in the area, and they aim to continue doing so for the foreseeable future.

John Allan, Managing Director for Cala Homes (Chiltern), said: “People and communities have always been at the heart of what we do, and the Community Pledge is all about committing to the areas in which we build in a more meaningful way. Our goal is to directly impact the people around our developments and the places and organisations that matter to them.”

Cala’s new Arabella Park development in Great Kimble offers superbly designed collections of 4 and 5 bedroom homes, and will soon be available off plan to prospective buyers.

