Hightown delivers a record number of new affordable homes in 2023/24

The new homes include 469 for affordable and social rent, 23 for intermediate rent and 147 for shared ownership with the remaining 25 homes for supported housing.

David Bogle, Chief Executive at Hightown Housing Association, said:

“We are delighted to have been able to deliver so many good quality, affordable homes in 2023/24 despite the challenges of rapidly rising build costs and interest rates.

It is important that housing associations play their part in ending the housing and homelessness crisis and, at Hightown, we see maximising the number of new homes we deliver as central to our social mission.

As a Homes for Cathy member, we want to play our part in reducing homelessness and a large number of our homes for rent are allocated to people and families that are homeless.

I am most grateful to our development staff and to the many other Hightown staff involved bringing these homes into management and ensuring that they are occupied quickly.''

Within Buckinghamshire, Hightown handed over 40 properties across two developments. Of the 42 handovers, Springfield Road in Amersham contained 34 with the remaining on Little Marsh Road situated in Marsh Gibbon. These developments provided 25 properties for affordable rent and 17 of shared ownership.