Have your say on plans for 1,400 new homes and community facilities in Tring

Residents are being invited to have their say on plans to deliver 1,400 new homes and community facilities in Tring.

A public consultation has been launched by Harrow Estates regarding its proposals for the emerging Marshcroft Garden Suburb development in Tring.

Facilities in the plan including two new schools and healthcare services.

CGI image of Marshcroft garden suburb

The local community is invited to attend public exhibitions in Tring town centre on Friday, December 3, from 3pm till 7pm, and Saturday, December 4, from 11am till 4pm, at the High Street Baptist Church, where there will be the chance to learn more about the draft plans from the project team, provide feedback and influence the emerging proposals and future planning application.

A dedicated project website is also available with a feedback form at www.marshcroft-tring.co.uk.

The Marshcroft site is on land north of Station Road and south of Bulbourne Road, west of the Grand Union Canal. It has been identified within Dacorum Borough Council’s draft Local Plan as a preferred location for growth.

Harrow Estates are seeking feedback to help inform the design of the new garden suburb to ensure it provides as many benefits as possible for local people.

The consultation will showcase an indicative masterplan that includes new homes and a wide range of community facilities to serve both existing and new residents, including a primary and a secondary school, space for shops and cafes, healthcare services and sports facilities.

Inspired by Garden Communities principles, Marshcroft would deliver around 1,400 new homes of varying sizes (from 1 to 5 bedrooms) providing a mix of housing including private market, affordable, social rented, shared ownership and older peoples’ accommodation.

Opportunities also exist for self-build plots and custom build housing units.

The natural environment is fundamental to the new garden suburb, with extensive new parklands and public open space, a canal-side park as well as community orchards and allotments.

Over 50 per cent of the land area will be open space, meaning that a biodiversity net gain of at least 10 per cent will be achieved through new and retained planting and natural water features.

Tim Noden, planning director at Harrow Estates said: “There is significant local demand for new homes of varying sizes, types and tenures in Tring.

"We believe that Marshcroft has potential to deliver carefully designed and much-needed homes, alongside exceptional open space and community facilities for the town.

“We are consulting with the community so we can take on feedback and ideas to help inform the proposals.

"Our aim is to deliver a high quality scheme, which is sensitive to its surroundings and contributes to the success of Tring and the wider area. We would encourage people to come along to

the exhibitions and have their say."

Harrow Estates is promoting Marshcroft as a new garden suburb for Tring, as a response to meeting these housing needs.