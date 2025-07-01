Haddenham site manager wins national award

A site manager has received a prestigious award for his management of a housing development near Aylesbury.

Henry Goodall received the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award for excellence in on-site management at Redrow South Midland’s The Maltings, on Churchway, in Haddenham.

In existence for more than 40 years, the NHBC’s Pride in the Job scheme is dedicated to recognising the industry’s very best performers and is a prestigious accolade that site managers aspire to achieve.

To receive the award, site managers must score highly in all areas of build and site management including quality of workmanship, technical expertise, health and safety and leadership. Judges look for meticulous attention to detail and the special qualities and attributes that set quality, award-winning site managers apart from the rest.

Henry started his career as a trainee site manager while he studied construction at Buckinghamshire University Technical College, before landing his first official role as a site manager 11 years ago. He has been working with Redrow as a project site manager for almost two years now.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Since he joined us two years ago, Henry’s contribution to our developments has been nothing short of extraordinary, so we’re thrilled that his hard work has been recognised by the NHBC.

“His passion and commitment shines through everything he does, so it’s no surprise to see him winning this award.

“The Pride in the Job Award is something all site managers want to win, so to receive four really is a wonderful achievement and thoroughly deserved – well done Henry!”

Commenting on his award win, Henry said: “I've really enjoyed my time at Redrow and have embraced the new challenges that have come with it. Quality is always at the heart of everything we do, and it's a great feeling to have that commitment acknowledged with an award.

“This recognition is something I’ve been working towards for a long time and it’s incredibly rewarding to finally achieve it. That said, a site manager is only ever as strong as the team around them — and I’m fortunate to have an exceptional team by my side. This award is as much theirs as it is mine."

Located just four miles from Thame and with key travel routes within easy reach, The Maltings offers two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes, available from £490,000. Situated in picturesque village surroundings, yet still in a well-connected location, the development is perfectly placed for first-time buyers, growing families and commuters alike. Oxford is just a stone’s throw away, and both the A41 and M40 are easily accessible. There are also direct trains from Haddenham & Thame Parkway to London Marylebone in around an hour, ideal for commuters looking for closer proximity to green, open space with more house for their money.

