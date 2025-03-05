Haddenham Park unveils stunning new show suite
During the tour, guests will also discover the cutting-edge technology that enhances both independence and safety for our residents. From Nobi fall-detection lamps to Alexa Smart Properties, we’ve embraced innovative solutions to create a home that supports wellbeing, confidence, and ease of living.
While you explore, immerse yourself in the Haddenham Park lifestyle—browse our sample activity schedules and gourmet private dining menus, and discover our in-house spa and beauty treatments. After all, feeling good is just as important as living well!
This is New. This is Care. This is Haddenham Park.
Speaking about this exciting milestone, Neil, our Home Manager, shared:"We are beyond proud to open our show suite and invite the community to see what Haddenham Park is all about. Our vision has always been to create a home that offers warmth, independence, and exceptional care in a truly luxurious setting. Now, people can come and see that vision brought to life."
During the visit, guests will also have the chance to meet some of our wonderful new team members, who are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care and hospitality.
We know you’ll be impressed — so why not see it for yourself? Be among the first to experience Haddenham Park, book your private tour this March:
Click here to book: www.haddenhampark.co.uk/book-a-tour
Or simply pop by — we’d love to welcome you!