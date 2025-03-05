Haddenham Park unveils stunning new show suite

One of Haddenham Park's 21 luxury apartments

Haddenham Park Care Home & Apartments is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated show suite, offering a first look at the luxurious lifestyle and state-of-the-art care that awaits future residents. Visitors can now step inside one of our beautifully designed apartments and tour one of our elegant bedrooms, experiencing firsthand the exceptional comfort, thoughtful design, and outstanding facilities that set Haddenham Park apart.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the tour, guests will also discover the cutting-edge technology that enhances both independence and safety for our residents. From Nobi fall-detection lamps to Alexa Smart Properties, we’ve embraced innovative solutions to create a home that supports wellbeing, confidence, and ease of living.

While you explore, immerse yourself in the Haddenham Park lifestyle—browse our sample activity schedules and gourmet private dining menus, and discover our in-house spa and beauty treatments. After all, feeling good is just as important as living well!

This is New. This is Care. This is Haddenham Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haddenham Park, opening Spring 2025

Speaking about this exciting milestone, Neil, our Home Manager, shared:"We are beyond proud to open our show suite and invite the community to see what Haddenham Park is all about. Our vision has always been to create a home that offers warmth, independence, and exceptional care in a truly luxurious setting. Now, people can come and see that vision brought to life."

During the visit, guests will also have the chance to meet some of our wonderful new team members, who are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care and hospitality.

We know you’ll be impressed — so why not see it for yourself? Be among the first to experience Haddenham Park, book your private tour this March:

Click here to book: www.haddenhampark.co.uk/book-a-tour

Or simply pop by — we’d love to welcome you!