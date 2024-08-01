Haddenham housebuilder offers youngster dream job

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A talented local youngster is becoming Haddenham’s youngest-ever architect following a region-wide search.

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at The Maltings, on Churchway, and Woburn View, on Newport Road, launched a hunt for imaginative ‘Archi-tots of the future’ to design their very own house as part of the housebuilder's 50th birthday celebrations.

Izzy, aged 11, from Amersham, was crowned winner of the competition. Izzy dreams of pursuing a career in architecture and often spends many hours designing and building homes out of Lego.

For the competition, Izzy created a home which featured a grass roof with solar panels to “add more wildlife and plants to the building” and “provide renewable energy to help the environment”. Izzy also added an electric car charger and glass corridor to let in natural light.

The home impressed the Redrow judging panel thanks to its well-thought-through, quirky design, and sustainability focus.

As Redrow South Midlands’ new ‘Archi-tot’, Izzy, has been awarded a prize of £100 in Amazon vouchers. As well as her prize, local primary school, Chesham Bois Church of England Combined School, will also receive artwork vouchers worth £150 to encourage other children to get creative too.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “To celebrate our 50th year of housebuilding, we’ve been looking to the future by calling on Buckinghamshire’s most creative young talent to imagine what a home will look like in 2074 – 50 years from now.

“We’re passionate about inspiring the next generation, so our competition was designed to encourage young people to take an interest in design and construction. We are delighted to name Izzy the winner – we had lots of fantastic entries, but Izzy’s imagination really stood out.

“At Redrow, we strive to be at the forefront of design and innovation and are committed to building responsibly – and we were so impressed that our values were reflected in Izzy’s design that they just had to be the winner.

“We've no doubt Izzy has a promising architect career ahead of them should they choose to and are sure they’ll be living in a home just like their design, fifty years from now!”