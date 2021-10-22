Grand £4m mansion boasting 10 bedrooms goes on the market in Aylesbury Vale

A gigantic 10-bedroom mansion has gone on the market in Aylesbury Vale priced at £4 million, it boasts a home gym.

This mouth-watering home which is over 300 years old can be viewed here on Rightmove, Knight Frank is overseeing the sale.

As well as the grand old building, a new owner would inherit a two-bedroom cottage which is situated next to the main building.

Other highlights include the 1.5 acres of lawned space you can roam around in and a snazzy home gym, complete with a trampoline.

As well as the staggering 10 separate bedrooms at the home, there are seven reception rooms and eight bathrooms.

Called, Castle House, it is a Grade I listed town house which was built roughly around 1708 using red brick with limestone dressings.

The home comes with a number of cellars and Knight Frank advises that ownership has extensively renovated and restored the building.

This secluded manor is located on West Street in Buckingham.

You can check out the home's highlights by clicking on our photo gallery below:

