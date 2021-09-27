Google employee from Aylesbury Vale village finally gets fast broadband after 14-month 'struggle'

A man who lives near Dinton has been granted full-fibre internet access after a 14-month battle, with a network operator.

His home was situated just 65 metres outside of the catchment for a network access and he was quoted £11,000 by Openreach to gain the upgrade.

The broadband wasn't offered to the man near Dinton, despite the fact the network stopped a short distance from his own driveway and the rest of his street was given the upgrade at no additional charge.

Henry Eccles

Henry Eccles, a Google employee, turned to Voneus, rural broadband specialists, who connected Harry's home at no additional cost.

Henry said: “It has been an endless and frustrating struggle up until now.

“It seemed like they were just unwilling to do it at all and that installing for the one extra person that they’d missed just wasn’t worth it. I’m just relieved the journey is over.

“Being connected for work and to stay in contact with friends and family has been more crucial than ever before and looking ahead nothing will change.

“Prior to having an interim wireless solution from Voneus, which provided us with superfast speeds of 30Mbps, we used to have about 0.1Mbps; it’s not practical for anything.