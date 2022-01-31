Glorious Grade II-listed period home near Aylesbury goes on the market with its own separate converted barn

This glorious Grade II-listed period home in a sought-after village near Aylesbury is listed for sale on Zoopla.

The four-bedroom detached house in Oving Road, Whitchurch, with a separate converted barn, is on the market for £1,100,000.

Dating in parts from the 17th century, the home has been updated and restored by the present owners to provide modern-day living whilst retaining its character and charm.

The history can be seen everywhere, with exposed beams, high ceilings, inglenook fireplaces, a bread oven, quarry-tiled flooring and leaded-light windows.

The separate former tithe barn with an impressive vaulted roof has been recently converted, with underfloor heating, a quality fitted kitchen, shower room and mezzanine bedroom.

The main residence is approached via double entrance gates.

The accommodation includes a welcoming feature reception hall, cloakroom WC, family/dining room, second hall, sitting room, study, snug and a superb 27ft farmhouse kitchen with an Aga.

On the first floor, all four bedrooms radiate off a vaulted landing and there is a bathroom and an additional WC.

Outside, the gravel driveway provides ample parking for several vehicles and the fully enclosed walled garden includes mulberry and magnolia trees set amongst well-tended lawns and well-stocked borders.

A staircase provides access to the cellars.

The property is on the market with Deakin-White.

1. Property of the Week The spacious entrance hall Photo Sales

2. Property of the Week The house from the rear garden Photo Sales

3. Property of the Week The kitchen Photo Sales

4. Property of the Week The dining room Photo Sales