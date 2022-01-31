Glorious Grade II-listed period home near Aylesbury goes on the market with its own separate converted barn

This glorious Grade II-listed period home in a sought-after village near Aylesbury is listed for sale on Zoopla.
The four-bedroom detached house in Oving Road, Whitchurch, with a separate converted barn, is on the market for £1,100,000.
Dating in parts from the 17th century, the home has been updated and restored by the present owners to provide modern-day living whilst retaining its character and charm.
The history can be seen everywhere, with exposed beams, high ceilings, inglenook fireplaces, a bread oven, quarry-tiled flooring and leaded-light windows.
The separate former tithe barn with an impressive vaulted roof has been recently converted, with underfloor heating, a quality fitted kitchen, shower room and mezzanine bedroom.
The main residence is approached via double entrance gates.
The accommodation includes a welcoming feature reception hall, cloakroom WC, family/dining room, second hall, sitting room, study, snug and a superb 27ft farmhouse kitchen with an Aga.
On the first floor, all four bedrooms radiate off a vaulted landing and there is a bathroom and an additional WC.
Outside, the gravel driveway provides ample parking for several vehicles and the fully enclosed walled garden includes mulberry and magnolia trees set amongst well-tended lawns and well-stocked borders.
A staircase provides access to the cellars.
The property is on the market with Deakin-White.