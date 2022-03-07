Four-bed Victorian home in sought-after Aylesbury Vale village just on the market

This fabulous Victorian detached home in the sought-after village of Padbury has just come on the market for £750,000.

The four-bedroom extended property in Bryne Lane with three reception rooms and two bathrooms is listed for sale on Zoopla with no upper chain.

With a wealth of character, the property benefits from a reception hall, dining room, study, drawing room, a modern kitchen breakfast room and a cloakroom/utility room.

The dining room features a sash bay window to the front with original panel shutters and a cast-iron open fireplace.

The study also has a sash bay window to the front with original panelled shutters, plus a Victorian-style cast-iron open fireplace with timber mantelpiece.

The impressive drawing room features pecan wood flooring, a sash window to the front and Georgian French doors on to the landscaped rear garden. High ceilings accentuate the space and their is a stunning original Victorian open fireplace with tiled hearth and ornate mantelpiece.

The kitchen and breakfast room provide good space for dining and the refitted kitchen includes a double oven, five-burner gas hob, integral dishwasher and fridge freezer.

On the first floor, the master bedroom benefits from an en-suite with shower cubicle. Bedrooms two and three are doubles and bedroom four is a good single. The family bathroom includes a shower cubicle and heated towel rail.

There is also a loft room measuring 6.32m x 2.18m with two Velux windows to the rear (subject to planning).

Enclosed by mature hedging, brick walls and wrought iron railing, the front garden has been shaped to provide two lawned areas with shrub and flower borders, and a shingled pathway leads to the front door and rear garden.

At the rear, an enclosed, landscaped, cottage-style garden provides a York-stone patio area with a pathway leading up to the lawned area with shrub and flower borders.

There is a door to the double garage and a rear gate to the driveway. The side garden is mainly laid to lawn providing access to the front garden.

The block-paved driveway provides off-street parking for two cars.

This property is on the market with Alexander & Co.

1. Property of the Week The back garden Photo Sales

2. Property of the Week The study Photo Sales

3. Property of the Week One of the reception rooms Photo Sales

4. Property of the Week The dining room Photo Sales