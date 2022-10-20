This four-bedroom detached house in a sought-after village near Aylesbury comes with planning permission for a major single and double-storey extension, and is newly listed for sale on Zoopla for £1,150,000.

Estate agents Tim Russ & Co describe the period family home in Perry Street as offering a wealth of character and modern open-plan living, with the benefit of a large secluded garden, in a sought-after location.

The property has previously been extended to provide exceptionally spacious and versatile family accommodation while retaining many original character features.

It is within easy access of the village centre, local schools and mainline station.

The accommodation comprises a cloakroom, large family room with attractive stone fireplace, lounge with fireplace housing gas fire and door leading out to the garden, sitting room/playroom, study with fitted shelving, superb double-aspect kitchen/dining/family room with two sets of double doors leading out to the patio and garden, utility room, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, three further double bedrooms and a large family bathroom.To the front of the property, is a good-sized shingle driveway provides off-street parking. A side gate leads to the secluded rear garden which is of a good size and enjoys a south-easterly aspect.

There are two terraced seating areas designed to catch the sun at different times of the day leading on to a large area of lawn with well-stocked flower and herbaceous borders.

Planning permission was granted in January to extend the property with a double-storey extension to the side and a single-storey extension to the rear, and plans are available on request.

1. Property of the Week The southeast-facing garden Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. Property of the Week The kitchen/diner Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. Property of the Week One of the bedrooms Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. Property of the Week The large family bathroom Photo: supplied Photo Sales