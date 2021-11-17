Five-bedroom Aylesbury Vale home in one of the most sought after school catchment areas in the country goes on the market for under £500k

A five-bedroom home in Aylesbury Vale valued at just under £500,000 has gone on the market with Leaders.

The recently available home can be viewed on Zoopla here, it is located in Buckingham, MK18.

Alongside the five bedrooms, it also contains two bathrooms and three reception rooms, a well maintained rear garden and an extensive driveway.

Estate agents say the home is located in one of the most sought-after school areas in the country and is within a stones throw of National Trust Landscaped gardens.

The home has freefold status and can be viewed in detail via our photo gallery below:

1. Garden The well-maintained rear garden on the property Photo Sales

2. Reception room A large reception room which could easily be transformed into a fully-fledged living room, with the additions of a couple sofas and a telly. Photo Sales

3. Kitchen area The kitchen area combines with the dining room, it contains all your usual cooking appliances. Photo Sales

4. Reception room two Another reception room waiting to be filled by new owners Photo Sales