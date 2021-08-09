Five bedroom Aylesbury home boasting pool room and spacious driveaway goes on the market

A secluded five bedroom home has received offers exceeding £850,000 in Aylesbury.
It is currently listed on Zoopla with Harpers Estate Agents it boasts five bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bathrooms.
Property features include a spacious private driveaway, a full size pool table and home study room.
The home is situated on the Southside of Aylesbury on Tring Road, one mile from the town centre and Aylesbury train station.
A spacious hallroom, three double bedrooms and two en-suite bathrooms are among other key features in this detached home.
The new buyer will gain 2,800 square feet of living accommodation, including a grand rear garden containing a patio floor area and turf perfect for ball sports.
Click below to take a virtual tour of the property.