Five bedroom Aylesbury home boasting pool room and spacious driveaway goes on the market

A secluded five bedroom home has received offers exceeding £850,000 in Aylesbury.

It is currently listed on Zoopla with Harpers Estate Agents it boasts five bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bathrooms.

Property features include a spacious private driveaway, a full size pool table and home study room.

The home is situated on the Southside of Aylesbury on Tring Road, one mile from the town centre and Aylesbury train station.

A spacious hallroom, three double bedrooms and two en-suite bathrooms are among other key features in this detached home.

The new buyer will gain 2,800 square feet of living accommodation, including a grand rear garden containing a patio floor area and turf perfect for ball sports.

