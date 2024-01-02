The first properties have now been completed at a new housing development in Longwick.

Residents have begun moving into their homes at the Longwick Chase development, currently being built by Miller Homes, off Thame Road in the village.

Construction work began at the site earlier this year, which is set to deliver 65 new homes in Longwick.

Miller Homes opened the show home at the development this summer, with the help of Longwick-cum-Ilner parish councillors, including Parish Chair Valerie McPherson, to mark the first property to be built by the developer.

Katrina Crawford, sales and marketing director of Miller Homes Southern, said: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome our first new homeowners to Longwick Chase, perhaps even more so at this time of year, allowing our newest residents to start the new year in their new home, which makes the journey that bit more special.

“The team have worked tirelessly on site to ensure the highest quality of build is present in all our homes, so it’s also rewarding for them to see happy new homeowners now living in the homes built by Miller Homes in Longwick.

“We have now started to see the development come to life for the first time since we opened our doors earlier this year, which adds further motivation for everyone involved in creating the new homes at Longwick Chase to continue moving forward with the delivery of our energy efficient, sustainable houses for our new residents to move into and enjoy for years to come.”

The developer is building 65 new homes at Longwick Chase, on a 7.6-acre site off Thame Road, which comprises a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, including 27 affordable properties to be delivered via shared ownership or affordable rent.