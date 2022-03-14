Fantastic four-bed family home featuring downstairs shower room on the market in Aylesbury

This fantastic four-bedroom family home has just been listed for sale on Zoopla.
Offers over £725,000 are invited for the detached property in Ligo Avenue, a quiet road in the heart of Stoke Mandeville village and a short walk from the mainline train station.
The house boasts an entrance hall, two reception rooms, kitchen, study, four bedrooms with two en suites and a family bathroom.
Outside there is a generous rear garden, single garage and driveway parking for a number of vehicles.
On the ground floor, there is a welcoming entrance hall with Karndean wood-effect flooring, storage cupboards and a downstairs WC and shower.
The wood-floored living room has windows to the front, glazed doors to the study and a feature log-effect gas fireplace.
The kitchen features square-edge granite worktops, integrated fridge/freezer and dishwasher, a large range cooker with splashback and cooker hood, wine cooler, tiled flooring, double-glazed French doors to the garden and space for a dining table and chairs.
The utility room houses the central heating boiler, with space for a washing machine, tumble dryer and upright freezer, and ample room for coats and boots. A door leads to the garage.
The dining room has a window to the front and ample space for a dining table and chairs, a sofa and other furniture.
The study, with wood-effect flooring, has French doors leading out to the garden, a door to the kitchen area and space for office furniture.
Bedroom one has a built-in wardrobe and an en suite with shower cubicle.
Bedroom two consists of carpet laid to floor, light pendant to ceiling, wall mounted radiator and window to the front. Space for a king/double bed and other bedroom furniture.
There are three more double bedrooms and a family bathroom with bath and overhead shower.
The fully enclosed, generous-sized garden is mainly laid to lawn with established trees, bushes and plants, a paved patio area, garden shed, outside light and tap.
This property is on the market with Williams and viewing is highly recommended.