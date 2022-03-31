Everything except mains gas in this rarely available four-bed detached Winslow home

With an asking price of £645,000, the house on Verney Road offers ample accommodation, plenty of off-street parking and a rear garden.

Downstairs, are an entrance hall, a good-sized sitting room with windows to front and rear and a further sitting room/snug at the front of the house.

The kitchen/breakfast room has a window to the rear aspect, plumbing for a washing machine and an integrated dishwasher. A door leads to a lobby and cloakroom, with an oil-fired boiler suppling domestic hot water and radiator central heating, and a door to side.

The breakfast area has French doors to the large conservatory, with side doors to decking and an electric wall-mounted heater.

There is also a study downstairs, with French door to the rear garden.

The master bedroom has its own dressing room, and there are three further bedrooms, an L-shaped family bathroom and a separate shower room.At the front of the house there is off-street parking for several cars and gated side access.The back garden is mainly laid mainly to lawn, with a paved patio, two large storage sheds and an oil tank.

This property, which is being offered for sale by Russell & Butler Ltd, is not connected to mains gas.

Take a tour of the property with this picture gallery.

1. Property of the Week The snug. Pictures: Russell & Butler Ltd Photo: Russell & Butler Ltd Photo Sales

2. Property of the Week The living room. Pictures: Russell & Butler Ltd Photo: Russell & Butler Ltd Photo Sales

3. Property of the Week Dual-aspect reception room. Pictures: Russell & Butler Ltd Photo: Russell & Butler Ltd Photo Sales

4. Property of the Week The kitchen. Pictures: Russell & Butler Ltd Photo: Russell & Butler Ltd Photo Sales