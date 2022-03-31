Everything except mains gas in this rarely available four-bed detached Winslow home

With an asking price of £645,000, the house on Verney Road offers ample accommodation, plenty of off-street parking and a rear garden.
Downstairs, are an entrance hall, a good-sized sitting room with windows to front and rear and a further sitting room/snug at the front of the house.
The kitchen/breakfast room has a window to the rear aspect, plumbing for a washing machine and an integrated dishwasher. A door leads to a lobby and cloakroom, with an oil-fired boiler suppling domestic hot water and radiator central heating, and a door to side.
The breakfast area has French doors to the large conservatory, with side doors to decking and an electric wall-mounted heater.
There is also a study downstairs, with French door to the rear garden.
The master bedroom has its own dressing room, and there are three further bedrooms, an L-shaped family bathroom and a separate shower room.At the front of the house there is off-street parking for several cars and gated side access.The back garden is mainly laid mainly to lawn, with a paved patio, two large storage sheds and an oil tank.
This property, which is being offered for sale by Russell & Butler Ltd, is not connected to mains gas.
