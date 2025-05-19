DNA UK Properties offers deposit contribution scheme at new Milton Keynes development

Fast-growing property developer, DNA UK Properties, is offering a 5% deposit contribution scheme for potential buyers at its new 112-unit development in Milton Keynes. Located in the popular Linfood Wood area, Marlborough Court is an impressive development comprising 112 luxury apartments spanning across five floors. Offering a mix of two-bedroom, one-bedroom and studio apartments, the site was originally acquired by DNA UK Properties in 2024 and is set to open its doors this summer.

Designed to help those interested in the development take the next step towards home ownership, the deposit contribution scheme will see DNA UK Properties pay 5% towards a buyer’s down payment, making their home purchase more affordable with a lower upfront cost.

Within commuter distance of central London, Milton Keynes is a popular location with professionals and families alike. DNA UK Properties has also successfully developed five other sites in the city, including Silverstone House, Granton House, Medina House, Tempus House and Technology House, which is on track for completion this year.

Isaac Rubin, founder and CEO of DNA UK Properties, said: “Our Marlborough Court development is truly special and will make a wonderful place to live for individuals, couples or families who want to be close to London. We know that times are tough for many financially, so we hope by offering this deposit contribution scheme we can make the dream of home ownership a reality for more people.

“All of our apartments are finished to a premium standard and Marlborough Court is no different. Situated in mature landscaped grounds, the vast building features open-plan layouts and quality fixtures and fittings, and with the financial support we are offering we’re confident this will be a fantastic and accessible place many will be able to call home.”

Headquartered in London, DNA UK Properties boasts a proven track record in leveraging permitted development rights to transform commercial buildings into quality residential accommodation in desirable locations in and around the Capital.

Committed to helping the UK overcome its housing shortage, DNA UK Properties holds an impressive Gross Development Value [GDV], with 11 additional sites under construction.