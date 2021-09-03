Developers reveal next 106-home phase at Aylesbury development

A housebuilding company has revealed the next phase for an Aylesbury development which will consist of 106 new homes.

David Wilson North Thames will launch the latest phase within its Orchard Green village at Kingsbrook this September.

It will consist of 106 three, four and five-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes.

What the finished development should look like

The developers hope these new homes will be ready to house owners by spring in 2022.

Karly Williams, sales and marketing director for David Wilson North Thames, comments: “We are excited to unveil our latest phase within Orchard Green at Kingsbrook, which will see a range of family homes once again become available to the local market. Our latest phase is ideal for first time buyers and families alike who are searching for more space, with all homes easily adaptable to accommodate flexible living.

“With the community at Kingsbrook now well established, the new homes within Orchard Green present a fantastic opportunity for buyers looking to make a move, with great access to vast amounts of open space and amenities right on your doorstep. We anticipate high levels of demand for the latest release of homes.”

The homebuilder highlighted 50 acres of public open space, a community centre, sports pitches and a new primary school, Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, as reasons the space will appeal to potential owners.

David Wilson Homes spokesperson also advised that 60% of Kingsbrook is allocated to open space which includes orchards, parks, cycle ways, allotments and sporting facilities, with plans for a 250 acre nature reserve and visitor’s centre. A brand new lake has recently opened within the development, alongside the latest play areas and footpaths for families to explore.