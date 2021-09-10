Detached five-bedroom home boasting four reception rooms goes on the market for over £600k in Aylesbury Vale

This 'immaculate' property in Weston Turville which boasts five bedrooms and four reception rooms is on the market for £665,000.

Estate Agent, Tim Russ & Company is selling the property, that also contains three bathrooms two of which are en-suite, it can be viewed here on Zoopla.

The detached property is situated two miles from Central Aylesbury, Stoke Mandeville train station is just half-a-mile away.

A Tim Russ & Company spokesperson says: "This immaculate property has been well maintained and improved to a high standard by the current owners."

Further highlights include: Karndean flooring, a spacious living room and a landscaped, walled, private garden containing mature trees and shrubs.

Four of the five bedrooms are doubles, the property also contains a work from home study room.

