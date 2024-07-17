Dandara meets three bed demand with launch of Frogmore View Home
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Now over 80% sold, the development offers an impressive selection of three bedroom homes, ideal for first time buyers thinking about children, or older generations who still want space for family. Buyers can choose from the Frogmore, which has three well-sized double bedrooms, or the Parham, which features three bedrooms across three levels.
Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “In the current climate, three bedroom homes are incredibly popular. We’re receiving more enquiries than ever for this type of property from a diverse range of buyers.
“With the recent launch of our three bedroom Frogmore view home, we can showcase life at the development and demonstrate the adaptability and broad appeal of this house type. We currently have a variety of Frogmore and Parham homes available, making it an excellent opportunity for those looking to move near Milton Keynes to explore our offerings.”
Abbots Place offers buyers the best of both worlds: the peace and quiet of nearby countryside and the vibrant, bustling energy of Milton Keynes. With four parks right on the doorstep, residents can spend their weekends enjoying the summer sun in gorgeous green spaces. For those who prefer city life, Milton Keynes, with its numerous restaurants and shops, is just a short drive away.
Families have an excellent selection of Ofsted-rated schools for all ages, including Wavendon Gate School and St. Mary's Wavendon C.E. Primary School. Commuters can drive to Milton Keynes station in just six minutes, where they can catch regular trains to London Euston.
The three bedroom Frogmore is currently 'Home of the Month' and is priced at £440,000. Buyers can take advantage of several incentives, including a £10,000 Tailor-Made Package that can be used towards Stamp Duty or deposit contributions. Additionally, there is a £6,000 upgrade package that includes flooring, a shower, and turf, available for reservations made before the 31st of July.
For more information about Abbots Place and the homes available, or to book a viewing, please visit www.dandara.com/abbots-place or call 01908 086220.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.