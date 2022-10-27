Create your own haunted house this Halloween

One of the most important traditions for many children is dressing up in scary costumes and going trick-or-treating

Halloween decorations will differ for everyone depending on how they are planning to celebrate this year and there are plenty of different decor ideas to choose from.

Tips include creating a Halloween treat table, using chic or extravagant decorations all around the house and garden and taking part in pumpkin carving traditions.

Nic Shacklock from Online-bedrooms.co.uk said: “Halloween is a great time to get creative with themed decor around your house and kids can get stuck in and help make some of their own decorations.

“Lots of party-goers are looking forward to dressing up come the 31st of October, and little ones will be filled with sugar and excited about trick-or-treating. For many of us, this time of year is all about over-the-top decorations in your home and garden, and there are Halloween designs and ornaments for all different budgets.

“And for those less interested in the spooky season, there are plenty of chic home decor options to subtly bring Halloween into your home: you don’t have to go extravagant with fake graveyards and life-size zombies, instead choose attractive ceramic pumpkins and Halloween string lights.

“However you choose to celebrate Halloween this year, whether you want to host a lavish party or are looking for ways to style your home in a chic way, there are lots of different ideas on how to set up a Halloween theme you can be house proud of.”

The best ways to dress up homes for Halloween:

Halloween Themed Treat Table

For those hosting a Halloween party this year, a table stacked full of delicious snacks is essential for guests. There are loads of goodies that can be turned into a Halloween theme - try making cupcakes with scary faces iced onto them or choose from pick and mix sweets, caramel apples, monster cookies and chocolate pumpkins.

Pumpkin Carving

Carving out root vegetables is an iconic Halloween tradition across the world, with pumpkins being the most popular - other countries opt for turnips, swedes, or oranges.

There are lots of different designs for various skill levels and trying something a bit more difficult than the classic triangle nose and round eyes would be fun for all ages. Also try different decorative ideas such as painting the pumpkins instead of carving.

Spooky Decorations

It is easy to create fabulously-creepy haunted houses this Halloween, with loads of decorations perfect for the spooky season. Hanging up ghosts and bats with fake cobwebs and orange-and-black candles will add a scary theme throughout homes.

Go all out with a wow factor for Halloween by adding eerie sound effects, fog machines and eerie realistic-looking props to really impress guests.

Create a ‘chic’ Halloween home

Opt for attractive alternatives to stay with the creepy theme this year, whilst still keeping the house looking stylish. There are lots of chic decoration options, such as smart centerpieces, wooden Halloween decor, subtle pumpkin string lights and black candles. Miniscule decor pieces also look chic in homes, such as tiny skeleton figurines or ceramic pumpkins.

Get the Trick-or-Treat Snacks Ready

Themed Houseware

Deck out the home with a bunch of creepy looking houseware - there’s something for every room. Pick out Halloween themed glasses, mugs, plates, tea towels, bathmats, pillows, and bedding to have the spooky seasonal vibe running throughout the entire house.

Don’t forget the garden…