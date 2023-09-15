Councillors cut ribbon to celebrate Longwick launch

Parish councillors paid a visit to a new housing development in Longwick to officially mark the opening of the show home at an on-site ceremony.

Chair of Longwick Parish Council, Valerie McPherson, was joined by vice chair Richard Myers, Jane Rogers and Alex Barter at the Miller Homes development known as Longwick Chase, off Thame Road, on Friday 8 September to cut the ribbon of the doors to the housebuilder’s Crosswood show home.

Miller Homes invited the councillors as their VIP guests to officially open the show home ahead of the public launch of the property on Saturday 9 September.

The developer is building 65 new homes at Longwick Chase, on a 7.6-acre site which comprises a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes including 27 affordable properties.

Representatives of Longwick-cum-Ilmer Parish Council with Miller Homes’ team at Longwick Chase

Valerie McPherson, chair of Longwick-cum-Ilmer Parish Council, said: “We have been looking forward to seeing the finished development, which was agreed in Longwick-cum-Ilmer Parish Council's Neighbourhood Plan.”

Planning permission for the development was granted by Wycombe District Council in late 2022 before work began on the development at the beginning of 2023.

Work is continuing at the development as the show home opens its doors to the public, with the first residents set to complete their move to Longwick Chase later this year.

Katrina Crawford, sales and marketing director of Miller Homes Southern, said: “It was lovely to be able to welcome Valerie, Richard, Jane and Alex to Longwick Chase to officially mark the opening of our show home.

“We had the opportunity to speak with the councillors from Longwick about the development we’re creating in their village, how our homes are set to complement the existing environment in Longwick and of course show off our new show home for the very first time.

“The show home represents the next milestone on site being completed. We’ve been eager to open our doors and welcome visitors to the site, which we’re now able to do, to show off the range of houses we’re building in Longwick, just over a mile out from Princes Risborough.

“With the show home now open, we look ahead to the next step of our journey at Longwick Chase, which will be to welcome the first of our residents to their new Miller Homes property later this year.”