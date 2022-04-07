Could this Aylesbury Vale village property be a project for you?

Newly listed for sale on Zoopla, the house, which is described as having ‘considerable character’, is on a 0.46-acre plot in a no-through-road on the edge of the village with fields to front and rear.

With a guide price of £500,000, the vendors are seeking an unconditional cash buyer who can demonstrate the ability and intention to exchange contracts within 28 days of issue of a draft contract.

Possibilities for the site are complete renovation, addition of a further one or two houses or demolition and replacement with one to three new houses - all subject to planning permission.The accommodation is very basic, with a kitchen, lounge and dining room on the ground floor and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floorThe building has not been listed by Historic England but it is described as a non-designated heritage asset. There is a Historic Monument close by.

The vendors are seeking non-conditional offers for an immediate sale, and the property will be marketed until noon on May 11 2022.

Applicants will be asked to submit their offers in writing, subject to contract, on that day for the vendors’ consideration.

For opportunities to view the property, contact the agents, Christopher Pallet.

