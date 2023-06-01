News you can trust since 1832
The character cottage in Woodcock Hill
The character cottage in Woodcock Hill

Cottage in incredible grounds with scope for development on the market for £1m in Berkhamsted

Within walking distance of the High Street, this site has to be seen to be fully appreciated say the agents
By Hannah Richardson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:15 BST

This detached character cottage sitting in extensive grounds within walking distance of Berkhamsted town centre is advertised for sale on Zoopla for £1 million.

The property, in the highly desirable location of Woodcock Hill, is in need of modernisation but has exciting scope for extension or development (subject to planning consents).The three-bedroom, detached cottage on a large plot is about a mile from Berkhamsted High Street and near excellent schools.On the ground floor are two reception rooms, both with bay windows, a kitchen and a bathroom. Upstairs are three double bedrooms.The gardens are extensive with mature trees and lawn. There are two garages and a woodshed.The property needs to be viewed to fully appreciate the potential and scope for development, say estate agents Ashtons.

The site offers ample scope for development, subject to planning consents

The site offers ample scope for development, subject to planning consents

One of the reception rooms

One of the reception rooms

View from the extensive gardens

View from the extensive gardens

The second reception room

The second reception room

