One of three bedrooms in the home, all contain double beds and vaulted ceilings.

Converted barn on site of popular 90s Aylesbury nightclub The Rectory goes on the market for offers over £500k

A converted barn located on the site of The Rectory nightclub, which was popular with Aylesbury residents in the 90s, is on the market for offers in excess of £500,000.

By James Lowson
Friday, 20th May 2022, 11:29 am

The converted home is located at the same site as the old nightclub which was highly popular with partygoers in the 90s.

Shuttle buses would take Aylesbury clubbers to the venue which was notorious for staying open well into the early hours of the morning.

This home is not the same building as the one that was often fiilled with Aylesbury clubbers 20 years ago, has already received offers of over £525,000.

It is being sold by estate agents, Michael Graham, which has named the property The Cow Shed.

The Cow Shed has three bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms.

Michael Graham lists the beautiful surrounding landscaped grounds and gardens as among the home’s best features.

It comes with a private double barn garage and is located in a newly constructed private development.

The property on Buckingham Road is within the catchment for Whitchurch schools and also Aylesbury’s grammar schools.

1. Rear garden

A look at the luxurious garden which also boasts glorious countryside views.

2. Living room

One of three reception rooms in the home, it has a brick feature fireplace housing a log burning stove, and double doors to the conservatory.

3. Closer look

A closer look at the converted barn house.

4. Kitchen

The home's refitted open plan kitchen.

