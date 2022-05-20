Converted barn on site of popular 90s Aylesbury nightclub The Rectory goes on the market for offers over £500k

The converted home is located at the same site as the old nightclub which was highly popular with partygoers in the 90s.

Shuttle buses would take Aylesbury clubbers to the venue which was notorious for staying open well into the early hours of the morning.

This home is not the same building as the one that was often fiilled with Aylesbury clubbers 20 years ago, has already received offers of over £525,000.

It is being sold by estate agents, Michael Graham, which has named the property The Cow Shed.

The Cow Shed has three bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms.

Michael Graham lists the beautiful surrounding landscaped grounds and gardens as among the home’s best features.

It comes with a private double barn garage and is located in a newly constructed private development.

The property on Buckingham Road is within the catchment for Whitchurch schools and also Aylesbury’s grammar schools.

Undefined: readMore

Undefined: readMore

1. Rear garden A look at the luxurious garden which also boasts glorious countryside views. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

2. Living room One of three reception rooms in the home, it has a brick feature fireplace housing a log burning stove, and double doors to the conservatory. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

3. Closer look A closer look at the converted barn house. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

4. Kitchen The home's refitted open plan kitchen. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales