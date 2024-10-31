Commuter Haven awaits hybrid-working Buckinghamshire residents

By Dan Cole
Contributor
Published 31st Oct 2024, 17:28 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 09:18 BST
Hybrid-working Buckinghamshire house hunters are being encouraged to discover David Wilson Homes new Mallard Meadows development in Winslow.

The development, located on Great Horwood Road, is positioned to suit the needs of modern homebuyers with fantastic road and rail links.

The Flex Index, a survey of flexible working habits carried out in 2024 by workplace planning firm, Scoop, found that 72% of UK employers offer some form work location flexibility for their corporate employees, with 44% offering a structured hybrid model.

Mallard Meadows is a great option for those adopting a hybrid working model, as a selection of the properties have a study included, and others include a spare bedroom that can easily be converted into a home office.

DWSM - A CGI street scene of Mallard Meadowsplaceholder image
DWSM - A CGI street scene of Mallard Meadows

The development also offers excellent road links to surrounding towns and cities including Oxford, Milton Keynes, Buckingham, Bedford, Bicester Village, and other essential amenities in the area.

As well as this, local residents can soon take advantage of the new East West Rail Oxford to Cambridge service, with a brand-new station only a short walk away, and currently under construction.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “The ability to work from home whilst still having commuter links available, is a top priority for many buyers and we believe Mallard Meadows is a fantastic location that offers the best of both worlds.

“Here, residents can take advantage of this brilliantly connected area which makes commuting across the country a breeze.”

Mallard Meadows is set just outside the vibrant market town of Winslow, surrounded by countryside. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks all within walking distance.

